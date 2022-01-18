Looking for that perfect west end home with top of the line finishes? Look no further! Custom-built home that has a timeless, entertainers kitchen that boasts granite counter tops, high-end cherry cabinets, stainless gas stove/range with meat probe, and Asko Dishwasher. The abundance of square footage make it an awesome buy at only $139/sq ft. Natural light comes in the Pella windows. Views look out to beautiful gardens full of flowers and blueberries all on an auto drip system. Master on the main with large en-suite bath complete with jacuzzi tub & tiled shower. Master has private patio perfect for hot tub or enjoying your morning coffee. Main floor laundry/ plumbed for second laundry area in bsmt. Upstairs has bonus sitting room. 50 year shingles. Basement hosts a pottery studio/could be bedroom, den, craft room. All info per Orion, buyer and buyers agent to verify
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $559,000
