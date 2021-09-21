 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $580,000

Welcome to Forest Park & this beautiful Parade of Homes winner. Timeless floor plan with a grand living & dining room, soaring ceilings, awesome pillars & trim detail plus beautiful windows to take in all the sun. Living/dining has hardwood floors, gas fireplace & opens to designer cherry kitchen with eating bar & breakfast nook with patio door to stamped patio, covered arbor & fenced & landscaped yard. Great master suite, extra large with sitting area, spa like bath (jetted tub & separate tile shower), 2 more bedrooms on main, 3 down (one has built-in office set up (its nice) for your in-home office command center. Nice family room & hidden storage room (go find it:)), t.v. down stays. Hobby/storage room & more. Enjoy showing this beautiful home!!!

