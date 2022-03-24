6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $599,900

Spacious and beautiful, this Northwest Billings rancher is immersed in rich, warm colors and high-end finishes throughout. Open concept main floor perfect for entertaining. Custom kitchen has alder cabinetry, quartz tops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, walk-in pantry & large island. Dining room has patio door for access to backyard patio. Living room has gas fireplace w/ stone surround, views of backyard & vaulted ceiling. Master suite has door to backyard patio, walk-in closet, private bath w/ double sink vanity, private toilet room & big walk-in/tiled shower. Two guest beds, guest bath & laundry room are also on main floor. Basement has a huge family room, 2 guest beds w/ walk-in closets, workout room (could be 6th bed), guest bath & large walk-in storage closet. Corner lot, partially fenced yard w/ UGSP, just steps from community park. Video; https://vimeo.com/690784448