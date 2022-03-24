 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $619,900

6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $619,900

High end 6 bedroom (3 unfinished), 3 bath (1 unfinished) home on 1.28 acre lot. Private well and septic. 3 car attached garage, insulated with hot and cold water bib. Entire basement is partially finished (framed & sheetrocked) with stubbed-in wet bar. Huge vault. Bonus storage room. Gas fireplace, soft close cabinets, drawers, cupboards, and granite.

