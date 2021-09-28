 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $625,000

6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $625,000

6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $625,000

.Custom Dan Fleury home in the desirable Falcon Ridge neighborhood. This 6 bedroom, 3 bath home features a custom kitchen with island, custom woodwork throughout, main floor laundry, large master suite with tray ceiling, soaker tub and patio door. Enjoy the fall on the spacious patio with pergola and football season in the huge downstairs family room!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News