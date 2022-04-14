 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $630,000

Beautiful ranch style home with six bedrooms, four bathroom, and 2 bonus rooms. This home boasts over 4400 SF. The master suite is a tranquil retreat with with ambient lighting, his and her walk-in closet, & a luxurious master bath. This one is a must see!

