Please check out this beautiful 3 car garage home, with heated floors throughout the main floor/bathrooms/garage, that sits on 1.325 Acres! With 2 A/Cs, 2 Furnaces, and a 2 bedroom unfinished basement, this home is perfect for you! The kitchen is custom made with incredible cherry wood cabinets hand made by the Amish. There is plenty of room with its land to add a shop or park your toys, and has an amazing safe under the stairs. Come see your new home!
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $649,000
