Stunning home is prestigious Augusta Ranch Estates, across from YCC golf course. 6 bedroom, 4 bath. Beautiful entry with 9' tray ceilings, opens to sunlight living room with 2 large sunny windows, new hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings & corner gas fireplace. Formal dining off kitchen with patio door to covered deck & yard. Wonderful kitchen, Quartz countertops, subway tile back splash, newer stainless appliances. Master bedroom has a spa like bath with corner jetted tub & separate tile shower, 2 sink vanity, walk-in closet. 2 more bedrooms (one used as home office) & bath up. Lower level has 9' ceilings, generous family room, wet bar. Room for big screen TV & game table PLUS poker table/arcade/hobby area. 3 bedroom, 2 bath down + a finished in-home gym. 3 car garage. Lush landscaping. Yard is partially fenced. So much new, come & take a look today!
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $659,000
