Room for all in this 6 bed--4 1/2 bath spectacular home nestled in the sought after neighborhood, Yellowstone Country Club. Recently all new interior painted home opens up with vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams, a formal dining room and large kitchen with granite counters, new appliances, island w/sink and eating area. A breakfast nook/reading corner with gas fireplace adds extra romantic feel to the beauty of the kitchen. Laundry/mud/half bath new/remodeled 2021. 2 decks off the side(replaced 2021) & back of home to enjoy the outdoors of BBQing, taking in the love of nature & just relaxing. Garage is 2 door, but 624sqft, which is a 3 car size. Trampoline, Playground & Hot Tub do convey.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $665,000
