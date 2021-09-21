A Montana DREAM! This exceptional home sits on over 11 acres and has stunning views from every angle. The wrap around deck and floor to ceiling windows on both levels bring the rolling hills in, and provides the feeling of indoor/outdoor living year round. It boasts a large shop, 2 full living areas, additional bonus rooms on each floor, and has a large field close to the home suitable for horses. This property is less than 20 minutes from downtown Billings but makes you feel as if you’re living in the beautiful Montana mountains. Property is located close to the Yellowstone River, state land, and hiking trails. It is also within an hour drive to Red Lodge, MT that offers skiing, shopping, and other outdoor adventures.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $675,000
