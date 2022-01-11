Room for all in this 6 bed--4 1/2 bath spectacular home nestled in the sought after neighborhood, Yellowstone Country Club. Home opens up with vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams, a formal dining room and large kitchen with granite counters, new appliances, island w/sink and eating area. A breakfast nook/reading corner with gas fireplace adds extra romantic feel to the beauty of the kitchen. 2 decks off the side & back of home to enjoy the outdoors of BBQing, taking in the love of nature & just relaxing. This home is must see!!! Garage is 2 door, but 624sqft, which is a 3 car size. Fridge in garage & trampoline do convey.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $676,800
