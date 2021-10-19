Like a breath of fresh air in this newly remodeled move-in condition home in Augusta Ranch Estates (across from YCC golf course). 6 bedroom, 4 bath + bonus in home gym room! Grand entry opens to formal living drenched in natural sunlight, new hardwood floors, corner gas fireplace with tile accent & vaulted ceilings. Formal dining off kitchen with glass patio door to covered deck & yard. You'll love the kitchen with newer stainless appliances including gas range, Quartz counter tops & eating bar. Master bedroom has a spa like bath with corner jetted tub & separate tile shower, 2 sink vanity, walk-in closet. 2 more bedrooms (one used as home office) & bath up. Lower level has 9' ceilings, generous family room with room for TV & game table, wet bar also has room for snack center, hobby are etc. 3 bedroom, 2 bath down plus a finished in home gym. 3 car garage. Lush landscaping.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $679,000
