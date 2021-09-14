6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $695,000

Great location for a beautiful new Bruechert Custom Home. 6 bedrooms 3 ½ bathrooms with a view of the rims out the front and a view of the 2 acre park out the back door. The basement is fully finished with a large family space and plumbing for a future wet bar. This home will be landscaped and we expect that it will be complete in the fall of 2021. Maps are inconsistent - Grasslands Subd located east of 54th St W, N of Grand Peaks Subd.