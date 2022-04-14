 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $699,900

Fantastic Close-In West End Location 4.085 Irrigated Acres-Outstanding Horse Property with 1440 Square Foot Shop--Green Pastures Surrounded by Electrical Fencing and 100' x 200' Outdoor Riding Arena; Dual Zone GFA Furnace Installed 2021; Newer Interior Paint & Flooring Throughout Most of Home; Registered Well (Drilled 5/12/92 40 Feet Deep 15 GPM); Ditch Water Rights (One Share); Two Sheds & Horse Shelter.

