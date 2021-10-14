Ironwood Estates stunner! So many updates--acacia hardwood floors throughout the main level; an entirely new incredible master bath and closet; heated floors in the master bath, basement and garage; and brand new fence. You'll love the soaring ceilings, peaceful back patio w/pergola, and the huge 3-car garage with lots of storage/work space. The bedrooms are extra roomy, and the expansive family room will accommodate all of your entertaining. Backs to a walking trail, and situated across the street from a park.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $699,900
