6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $705,000

Contemporary, Modern-Farm house finishing throughout this home along with 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 3 separate living areas --a rare find in Billings, Montana especially when it is part of the Yellowstone Country Club Estates. As you enter home, you are welcomed into a large foyer with a den/ parlor room to your left and a vaulted living room with a gas rock fireplace to your front. The backyard is expansive with plenty of room to add a pool or an extra-large garden. To the left of home is a concrete pad for additional cars, campers or a boat. Expansive downstairs as well with room for a pool table and ping-pong table. (Pool table and hot tub can convey with property.) This is truly a place that has room for everyone.

