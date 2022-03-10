6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $725,000

WANT IT ALL? HERE IT IS! VIEWS, POOL, SHOP, RV PARKING, EXTRAORDINARY LANDSCAPING, K-12 SCHOOL w/ BUS DELIVERY, STATE OF THE ART HIGH SCHOOL, PLUS: 6 bedroom, 4 bath immaculate, one owner home with 4 car attached, heated garage and extra parking. Enter the spacious, open living area with great kitchen, stainless steel appliances, pot filler, island with seating, formal and casual dining, gas fireplace and gorgeous skyline views and beautiful sunsets from the relaxing trex deck. Master suite has huge walk-in closet with laundry, tiled shower, jetted tub with music or enjoy your favorite movie. Two more bedrooms and full bath on the main. Lower daylight level has great room/exercise area, wet bar with wine cooler and frig, walk out to patio, pool and fenced yard. Three oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets and two more baths. Plus storage room.