WANT IT ALL? HERE IT IS! VIEWS, POOL, SHOP, RV PARKING, EXTRAORDINARY LANDSCAPING, K-12 SCHOOL w/ BUS DELIVERY, STATE OF THE ART HIGH SCHOOL, PLUS: 6 bedroom, 4 bath immaculate, one owner home with 4 car attached, heated garage and extra parking. Enter the spacious, open living area with great kitchen, stainless steel appliances, pot filler, island with seating, formal and casual dining, gas fireplace and gorgeous skyline views and beautiful sunsets from the relaxing trex deck. Master suite has huge walk-in closet with laundry, tiled shower, jetted tub with music or enjoy your favorite movie. Two more bedrooms and full bath on the main. Lower daylight level has great room/exercise area, wet bar with wine cooler and frig, walk out to patio, pool and fenced yard. Three oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets and two more baths. Plus storage room.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A lawsuit brought by three women and a cleaning company against First Interstate Bank for what they argued were illegal penalty fees has been …
A Billings man arrested last year in a pedophile sting pleaded not guilty Friday to additional child sex abuse charges.
The mountain lion was just a kitten in 2018 when state biologists found it and a sibling in a den in the Pine Ridge area near Chadron, Neb., and attached yellow ear tags.
James Sasser Jr. had earlier pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide, child endangerment and tampering with a witness.
Country music blaring from two large speakers propped on a flatbed trailer mingled with the rumble of diesel engines and excited chatter on Pryor Creek Road above I-90 Thursday morning.
A Billings man who once ran for state Senate will serve five years in prison for trying to coax a 15-year-old into sex.
Officials in Billings worry the tight housing market will short-circuit the region's ability to attract and retain workers, and will keep firs…
Police said three teens are in critical condition.
St. Vincent Healthcare physician Dr. Olga Lutsyk was born in Ukraine and began her trip to the war-torn region Monday for a medical mission to…
Rimrock Mini Mall, the two-block strip of connected restaurants and shops across 24th Street West from its bigger cousin Rimrock Mall, is look…