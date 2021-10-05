 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $725,000

6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $725,000

6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $725,000

Ironwood Estates stunner! So many updates--acacia hardwood floors throughout the main level; an entirely new incredible master bath and closet; heated floors in the master bath, basement and garage; and brand new fence. You'll love the soaring ceilings, peaceful back patio w/pergola, and the huge 3-car garage with lots of storage/work space. The bedrooms are extra roomy, and the expansive family room will accommodate all of your entertaining. Backs to a walking trail, and situated across the street from a park.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News