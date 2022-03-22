6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $850,000

Gorgeous Custom-Built Home situated on just over 3 acres near Lake Elmo! Rural Montana living & views with the benefit of being so close to town. Terrific location to build your dream shop. Well-appointed home design & details. Vaulted living room beamed ceiling. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Lots of natural light. Engineered hardwood floors. Office area. Custom kitchen includes alder cabinets, large pantry, quartz island. Master bedroom wing of the main floor boasts crown molding, en-suite bath with radiant floor heat, tiled shower. Main floor laundry and mud room near the entrance to the fully finished oversized 3 car garage. Spacious Walkout Basement: High ceilings, family room, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Concrete vault. Enjoy the scenery from the fully covered Trex deck or the flagstone patio. Property is on 3 lots with 2 tax IDs. Future potential to develop or sell the lots.