6 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $775,000

You will fall in love with this Quintessential Montana horse property at first site. It is move in ready & set up for your hobby farm. The property is situated off a county maintained road on 20 acres w/ Whitebird Creek flowing through it. Plus, it borders 640 acres of state land! The home boasts 6 bedrooms & 3 baths. It has soaring tongue & groove ceilings in the open kitchen/dining/living area. The kitchen has granite countertops and SS appliances. New windows throughout the home capture your views from every angle. Look out your living room window at your horses grazing below & your kids riding in the 80 x 100 arena. The barn is 24 x 60 with 4 stalls & tack room. Take off and ride for miles from the barn! The shop complex features a 24x40 heated shop, 32x30 cold storage area & a16x30 heated exercise room. 2 add'l sheds, single garage, chicken coup, dog kennel and so much more!