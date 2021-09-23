6 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $239,900

This beautiful corner lot home has so much character and is ready for its next big family to share the love and make fond memories! With 6 bedrooms, 1 full/2 half baths, living room, separate dining area with lighted coving, a lovely kitchen and a basement living area, there is plenty of room for all! Enjoy admiring the gorgeous garden out front while watching the kids walk to school or sitting on the pack patio with a cup of coffee in hand while they play on the swing set. Laundry is on main floor. Potential kitchen/laundry area downstairs. Double garage. Fenced with a dog kennel. Only a few miles from the river to enjoy your water sports in this quaint and quiet town. Maintenance free exterior. Basement floors and ceiling will be finished before closing. Come see this home and fall in love with all that it has to offer!