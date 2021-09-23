This beautiful corner lot home has so much character and is ready for its next big family to share the love and make fond memories! With 6 bedrooms, 1 full/2 half baths, living room, separate dining area with lighted coving, a lovely kitchen and a basement living area, there is plenty of room for all! Enjoy admiring the gorgeous garden out front while watching the kids walk to school or sitting on the pack patio with a cup of coffee in hand while they play on the swing set. Laundry is on main floor. Potential kitchen/laundry area downstairs. Double garage. Fenced with a dog kennel. Only a few miles from the river to enjoy your water sports in this quaint and quiet town. Maintenance free exterior. Basement floors and ceiling will be finished before closing. Come see this home and fall in love with all that it has to offer!
6 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
In the past week, 14 people have died of covid here, the state’s largest hospital.
A 20-year-old Billings man was killed in a single-car crash Friday night on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
The most expensive ranch deal in Montana history has closed, local real estate companies say.
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
The restaurant is projected to reopen on Sept. 25. “So far I love it more than ever,” said manager Christian Reinker.
A Washington man has died in Yellowstone National Park and a search continues for his camping partner.
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
The Granny's Attic building at the corner of South 28th Street and Minnesota is preparing for its demolition later this year. A block down the street, crews are peeling the facade off the front of the Western Bar building.