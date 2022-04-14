Incredible setting with view of Clarks Fork Valley, Beartooth & Pryor Mountains. Custom home sits on 3+ acres which is one of 2 that allow animals, has 2 separate wells & irrigation. Light & open floor plan with picture windows to capture the views & privacy. Kitchen has large wrap around eating bar, corner pantry, dining with patio door to maint free deck. Master suite has beautiful tile shower & walk-in closet. 2 more bedrooms up & full bath. Lower level is walk-out with nice sized family room, wet bar, wired for surround sound, 3 bedrooms & bath down. 4 car garage (one side is heated shop has both gas & wood backup, 220 & its own electric service. (single but oversized 2 car in size). Room for 2nd shop plus room galore for RV, boat all your toys! Eco friend septic, community H2) & private well. $45 HOA for water & $100 a year for road maint. Minutes to town. Laurel or Joilet school.
6 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $649,900
