This gorgeous custom-built Saddleback Ridge Estates home is situated on a professionally landscaped appx one acre lot that encompasses open space, mountain and golf course views and so many extras that you desire in a Montana living experience. Enjoy beautiful maple cabinetry, solid wood floors, doors and trim, exposed beams, a master suite with large tiled walk-in shower. Take in the amazing views with walls of windows, a huge composite deck with BBQ, walkout lower level with French doors leading to 6-person hot tub and outdoor firepit. The upgraded lower level has a spacious family/game room with granite wet bar, Jack and Jill bedrooms/bath, bonus/workout room (could be 6th bedroom), and laundry room. Mud room with dog wash could be modified as an additional main floor laundry room. Community water system, irrigation water, snow removal on roads, and maintenance of walking trails is included in $25/month HOA dues.
6 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $683,000
