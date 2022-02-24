This beautiful custom-built, 6 bed, 3 bath, ranch style home located in quiet Saddleback Ridge Estates, sits on 1.23 acres surrounded by stunning views of the Beartooth Mountains. With the abundance of wildlife and privacy, this home offers suburban living with an easy 15 min interstate commute to Billings. The interior boasts an open concept kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, gas fireplaces, large bedrooms, extra storage and a huge master bedroom/bath with tray ceilings, jetted tub, and walk-in shower and closet. With a beautiful patio for evening BBQ’s and a basement with a bar and movie area wired for surround sound, this home is perfect for entertaining. The 3-car garage, extra parking, underground sprinklers, and fenced yard makes this home complete. If you love golfing, Laurel's coveted private golf course is within walking distance. Call today for an appointment. https://youtu.be/uWw0ts34OVU
6 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $699,000
