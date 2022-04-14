Truly unique 2 story custom log home with many custom extras. Living room has wood fireplace and is open to upper level with many windows to enjoy the views and scenery. Additional office/sitting room on the main provides that extra cozy space. Custom kitchen has many cabinets, built in custom table, and adjacent huge walk in pantry that has a secondary refrigerator. The master suite has it's own private balcony/deck, bath with large jetted tub, separate shower, and vaulted ceiling. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs in addition to the 2 on the main. Recently updated home great room featuring home theater with advanced surround sound and huge screen! This area also features a bar, room to for pool/game table, and its own gas fireplace. Impressive finished garage/shop. Situated on 20 acres with corral, loaf shed, unique rock outcroppings, extra parking, and well water!!
6 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $973,900
