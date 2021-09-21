Awesome NEW BUILD in Red Lodge Golf Course with panoramic views of the mountains! Home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath on the main level (2,440 sq ft), with 1,617 sq ft loft area on second floor with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Loft has ample room for play room, rec room, storage, etc. Large master suite with walk in closet, numerous windows for light, and door to a walk out balcony great for morning coffee with views of the Beartooth Mountains. Daylight basement is a 2,400 sq ft unfinished open pallet, ready for a theatre room or more bedrooms, whatever your heart desires. Contractor would finish for an extra price if buyer would like. This beautiful home is brand new with roof, siding, and framing. Ready for buyer to pick paint and flooring! BRAND NEW AND NEARLY COMPLETE! Don’t miss out!
6 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $1,199,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
A 20-year-old Billings man was killed in a single-car crash Friday night on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
The most expensive ranch deal in Montana history has closed, local real estate companies say.
A Roosevelt County teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert early Thursday afternoon has been found, according to a statement by the Rooseve…
Of most concern to clinicians is the possibility that staff will be forced to triage limited levels of care to best serve the community and save lives.
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
The restaurant is projected to reopen on Sept. 25. “So far I love it more than ever,” said manager Christian Reinker.
A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns after an incident at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning.
The Billings Fire Department rescued a man who fell from the Rimrocks west of the Billings airport at 4 a.m. Sunday.