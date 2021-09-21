6 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $1,199,600

Awesome NEW BUILD in Red Lodge Golf Course with panoramic views of the mountains! Home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath on the main level (2,440 sq ft), with 1,617 sq ft loft area on second floor with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Loft has ample room for play room, rec room, storage, etc. Large master suite with walk in closet, numerous windows for light, and door to a walk out balcony great for morning coffee with views of the Beartooth Mountains. Daylight basement is a 2,400 sq ft unfinished open pallet, ready for a theatre room or more bedrooms, whatever your heart desires. Contractor would finish for an extra price if buyer would like. This beautiful home is brand new with roof, siding, and framing. Ready for buyer to pick paint and flooring! BRAND NEW AND NEARLY COMPLETE! Don’t miss out!