6 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $2,649,000

Prepare to be awestruck by this Red Lodge Home! 5267 sq.ft., 6 bed/5 ½ ba. Soaring ceilings, textured walls, hw floors, knotty pine cabinetry & high-end details add polish at every turn. LR w/large windows & gas fp w/floor to ceiling stone. Expansive kitchen w/island, gas cooktop, knotty alder cabinets, granite cntrtops, walk-in pantry, dual oven, Miele built-in coffee machine & breakfast nook w/several windows offering a pristine view. Dining area w/hw floors, wet bar, surround sound & entry to spacious patio. Patio boasts builtin bbq & covered area w/hot tub. Huge laundry room w/ample storage. Master Suite w/surround sound, see thru gas fireplace to private bath w/jetted tub, dbl-head steam tile shower, W-I closet & patio door. Office w/built-in bookshelves, corner desk & surround sound. Upper level w/4 bdrms (2 w/private baths), 2 FR’s & balcony. Heated dbl garage. Seasonal creek.