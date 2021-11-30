6 Bedroom Home in Roberts - $1,479,000

Imagine Rock Creek right out your back door! Only 5 min. to Red Lodge, 6-bed, 6-1/2 bath home on 12.9 wooded acres. Rock creek access, abundant wildlife, gorgeous mountain views. 4 structures: main house, 30x40 heated shop w/ 2-post hoist, 2-car garage w/ studio apartment & large garden shed. In main house, each bedroom has ensuite bath. One guest bath has jacuzzi tub. Licensed bed & breakfast thru 2019. Large kitchen w/ eat-in area, maple cabinets & pantry. 2X6 construction on exterior walls adjacent to living areas. 2 laundry rooms. Wrap-around, covered front porch w/ recessed lighting. Composite deck, 40’ long w/ entry from breakfast nook & master bdrm. Daylight basement w/ kitchenette & access to covered concrete patio. 12-zone hot water heat. Each bdrm has thermostat. 4 water heaters. 2 laundry rooms. Excellent producing well w/ water purification system. Main house 2 septic tanks.