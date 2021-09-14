6 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $150,000

Built in 1908, the Old Roundup Hospital is a lovely 7,000 sq ft building full of history & cherished by local residents. Providing state-of-the-art healthcare in the early 1900s and serving the community for several decades – many residents still boast of being born there. From the early 1950s-1960s the Old Roundup Hospital was used as a nursing home. Once the nursing home closed, the old hospital sat abandoned and neglected for many years until a local artist adopted it and remolded the main floor into a charming and comfortable living space. Now the Old Roundup Hospital is looking for others who will love it, and its history, and return it to, as the Roundup Record said, “representing the best in architecture.” Restore it's original historical beauty or possibly start a bed & breakfast. The possibilities are endless.