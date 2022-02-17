 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $745,000

6 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $745,000

LOCATION—LOCATION- CLOSE TO THE INTERSECTION OF U.S. HWY & SHEPHERD ROAD—GREAT COMMERCIAL POTENTIAL. This is a very unique property located quite near the intersection of US Highway 312 and Shepherd Road. Presently used as a residence and horse facility, but it has great potential for commercial development and/or subdividing. Would make a wonderful horse operation or can be a perfect place for a family that wants to have livestock or just some extra space. It’s close-in to Billings with the convenience of country living. Excellent and functional home with lots of space and a detached two-car garage. Don’t miss an opportunity to own this one-of-a-kind property!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot calls on RNC to withdraw censure of Cheney, Kinzinger

Racicot calls on RNC to withdraw censure of Cheney, Kinzinger

A former Montana governor who once served as the chair of the Republican National Committee has sent a letter to the RNC's current chair, urging the committee to withdraw its recent censure of two GOP members for their roles in investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on the nation’s Capitol.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News