6 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $745,000

LOCATION—LOCATION- CLOSE TO THE INTERSECTION OF U.S. HWY & SHEPHERD ROAD—GREAT COMMERCIAL POTENTIAL. This is a very unique property located quite near the intersection of US Highway 312 and Shepherd Road. Presently used as a residence and horse facility, but it has great potential for commercial development and/or subdividing. Would make a wonderful horse operation or can be a perfect place for a family that wants to have livestock or just some extra space. It’s close-in to Billings with the convenience of country living. Excellent and functional home with lots of space and a detached two-car garage. Don’t miss an opportunity to own this one-of-a-kind property!