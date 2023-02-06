Location, location! This wonderful large home is just a walk down the street to all Huntley Project schools. Worden is a small, quiet town about 20 minutes east of Billings. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a master bath and 3 bedrooms down that are all huge! (One bedroom does not have a closet) Full daylight basement with a nice open family room. Open concept kitchen/living/dining room with a nice sized pantry and access to the back deck. Fully fenced yard with a well for watering and underground sprinklers. Raised garden beds & firepit under a covered pergola is perfect for the summer nights! Seller offering $2,500 carpet allowance too!
6 Bedroom Home in Worden - $389,900
