The Aspen Meadows Ranch is the quintessential legacy ranch. The property consist 120 deeded acres and lies within the banks of the East Rosebud River just south of Columbus, MT. The home was built in 2020 consist of 6274 sq/ft has 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms. The main floor has master suite with walk out covered deck, master bath, laundry room, custom gourmet kitchen, sitting room, office area, dinning area with French doors to a deck area. Custom hardwood Swedish Oak floors, tile in bathrooms, and wool carpet upstairs. Second level consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an extra room. Fish the nearly one mile of East Rosebud River, or enjoy hunting whitetails, turkey, or waterfowl, out your back yard. The peace and tranquility of the Beartooth Mountains, the whispering pines leaves down by the river, and the soothing water, will remind you of why we live in Montana.
7 Bedroom Home in Absarokee - $4,500,000
