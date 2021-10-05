This remarkable modern Montana home combines the best of outdoor living with pristine grounds while providing a luxurious yet completely functional interior draped in high-end finishes with custom details that are tasteful and timeless. Everything in this home is infused with show-stopping craftsmanship. From the gorgeous state-of-the-art kitchen with butler's pantry, the private interior courtyard that engulfs the home with natural light, to the outdoor entertaining space, home gym, and office — this home feels like the resort you never want to leave! Boasting 7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, primarily main level living space, and a 4 car attached garage totaling nearly 6,700 square feet of fully functional, beautiful living space. This like new home features a state of the art smart home system (Control 4) powered by the touch of a button! For a full tour visit: https://hd.pics/375336
7 Bedroom Home in Billings - $2,200,000
