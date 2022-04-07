 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Billings - $474,900

Built in 2017 with a bright open floor plan. Rich wood accents, gas fireplace in the living room, very open to kitchen & dining. 3 bedrooms on the main flr w/2 baths, 3 bedrooms plus bonus room in the bsmt in addition to a cozy family room. Patio off the dining area with a fenced yard and landscaped yard. Excellent built in storage in the garage. This is a must see and move in ready.

