7 Bedroom Home in Billings - $550,000

First time on the market! Midtown legacy neighborhood “flower streets” home reflects character and dignity. On a fall day, cheers from a football game at RMC fill the air. This Iris Lane home tour begins with a welcoming front covered porch entry. Main floor touts an updated kitchen, newer hardwood flooring along with formal living, gas fireplace, formal and casual dining with deck access, cozy den-office, great room & bath/utility room. Master suite plus 4 bedrooms, all w/ hardwood floors, bath are on upper floor. Abundant space to gather in lower living area w/ wood fireplace, 2 bedrooms (non-egress) plus tons of storage! Expansive deck for entertaining or relaxing. Park like mature back yard offers room for a soccer game, gatherings, gardens or even adding a pool! Conveniently located to schools, colleges, parks, popular biking, walking/jogging routes and minutes to medical corridor.

