7 Bedroom Home in Billings - $750,400

Quality Custom Wells built home! Grand entrance and move in ready! Dazzling upgrades in the kitchen from light quartz counters, subway tiles and hood to a private covered patio to die for! Giant yard oasis surrounded with iron fencing and mature landscaping. Desirable westend neighborhood close to all the amenities of Billings. ADU type apartment off the garage with its own shower, fireplace and kitchenette. Mudroom with butler pantry/coffee station, large room downstairs previously used for a game room and so much more. Natural light from the HUGE windows, accented by the gorgeous millwork, saturates this house with positivity. This home will not disappoint. Call Sali with any questions you may have 406-698-2520.