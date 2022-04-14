7 Bedroom Home in Lavina - $690,000

Welcome to your country home in Lavina! This 7 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2200 square foot home has a lot of space for you and your family to grow. Enjoy the large floor plan with new flooring and blue pine wood detail throughout. The 157 acres of land offer plenty of room to explore and enjoy nature with NO RESTRICTIONS! The home also has a gravity fed pellet stove, a patio with roof to be finished, 13 gpm well with pump house, 2200 gallon cistern and more! Contact us today to book your viewing! Seller is willing to look at all offers!