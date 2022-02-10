Privately secluded behind pine trees lies a one of a kind multi family estate bordering Rock Creek in Red Lodge, MT, a premier mountain historic town nestled against the Beartooth’s, Montana’s highest peaks. Situated at the NE entrance to Yellowstone National Park, this is the perfect home base for the outdoorsy fun year-round lifestyle. Currently a popular vacation destination for family or group getaways or a larger venue such as weddings, reunions, and retreats. 12+ lush acres, main lodge is 4560 sq.ft. w/7 beds, 4 baths, 2 fireplaces, gas stove and large conference room. 2 car garage, 3 decks, hot tub - sleeps 17. Additional 3 homes, one with a 2-car garage, large pole barn, horse corrals & loafing shed, 3 rustic dry cabins & a large pavilion along approximately 637 feet on the banks of the river. Ask listing agent for list of properties, amenities and features of this property.
7 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $2,495,888
Related to this story
Most Popular
Steven Morris, the Red Lodge middle school teacher who was essentially fired from the district recently, said Friday he had no hard feelings a…
The ultra-luxury Montage Big Sky resort – a $416 million, 520,000 square foot post and beam lodge – is the latest addition to the Montana mountain community amidst a continuing building boom.
Billing Police said Monday they are treating the death of a 16-year-old boy whose body was found Sunday morning as suspicious.
The teenager killed Sunday in a Billings Heights hotel has been identified.
Every week Jan Boogman bakes thousands of the cookies with the gooey caramel center that the customers at his Caramel Cookie Waffles café are …
Two parcels along the lower Yellowstone River will be pursued for acquisition by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
It is the second time in a week the state record has been topped.
A snowmobiler died on Sunday west of West Yellowstone after an avalanche swept the rider downhill into trees.
A woman was sentenced to 85 years in prison Thursday for her role in the 2019 murder of a man in a Ballantine motel.
Janet Carpenter's first time supporting the arts came in the summer of 1948 when, as a relative newlywed, she was tasked with washing Leonard …