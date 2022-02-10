7 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $2,495,888

Privately secluded behind pine trees lies a one of a kind multi family estate bordering Rock Creek in Red Lodge, MT, a premier mountain historic town nestled against the Beartooth’s, Montana’s highest peaks. Situated at the NE entrance to Yellowstone National Park, this is the perfect home base for the outdoorsy fun year-round lifestyle. Currently a popular vacation destination for family or group getaways or a larger venue such as weddings, reunions, and retreats. 12+ lush acres, main lodge is 4560 sq.ft. w/7 beds, 4 baths, 2 fireplaces, gas stove and large conference room. 2 car garage, 3 decks, hot tub - sleeps 17. Additional 3 homes, one with a 2-car garage, large pole barn, horse corrals & loafing shed, 3 rustic dry cabins & a large pavilion along approximately 637 feet on the banks of the river. Ask listing agent for list of properties, amenities and features of this property.