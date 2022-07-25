8 Bedroom Home in Custer - $855,000

Opportunity of a lifetime! Pristine country estate sitting on over 23 fenced/cross fenced acres situated in the beautiful Bighorn River valley. Quietly nestled amongst large ranches 8 miles from the friendly farm/ranch community of Custer. Spacious yet cozy nearly 4300 sq/ft. 8 bed 4 1/2 bath home will not disappoint even the most discerning of buyers. Spectacular open floor plan with east facing wall of windows with amazing views and soaring 13 ft, ceilings. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, and a gorgeous newly remodeled kitchen with all new high end stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. This is a custom built home that is extremely well thought out and built with top of the line materials and very energy efficient. With amazing covered patios and porches, beautiful stamped concrete, awesome gazebo with power, newly finished root cellar, fruit orchard and more!