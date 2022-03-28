Opportunity of a lifetime! Pristine country estate sitting on over 23 fenced/cross fenced acres situated in the beautiful Bighorn River valley. Quietly nestled amongst large ranches 8 miles from the friendly farm/ranch community of Custer. Spacious yet cozy nearly 4300 sq/ft. 8 bed 4 1/2 bath home will not disappoint even the most discerning of buyers. Spectacular open floor plan with east facing wall of windows with amazing views and soaring 13 ft, ceilings. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, and a gorgeous newly remodeled kitchen with all new high end stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. This is a custom built home that is extremely well thought out and built with top of the line materials and very energy efficient. With amazing covered patios and porches, beautiful stamped concrete, awesome gazebo with power, newly finished root cellar, fruit orchard and more!
8 Bedroom Home in Custer - $945,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The mother of a West High School junior wants her daughter, who has Down syndrome, to complete her senior year, while the district is citing policy that says the soon-to-be 19-year-old is too old.
The fire was initially reported at around 10 p.m., and crews had the blaze contained within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported.
A Paradise Valley hiker was found dead by Park County Search and Rescue officials on Friday, a day after he was reported overdue.
A Billings teacher will spend the next 10 years in prison for trying to coerce a minor into sex.
A Billings woman accused of possessing multiple drugs, including meth and more than 9,000 fentanyl pills for distribution admitted to traffick…
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
The Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium, a landmark events hub on Broadwater Avenue in midtown Billings, is under contract to be sold.
This year’s race for the Billings School District 2 board is something this community hasn’t seen in a long time.
Country artist Jonah Prill will play his new song "Fire It Up" on "American Song Contest," which airs live on NBC at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 28.
Chandler Pelletier, 29, of Belgrade, Mont. died after he reportedly fell while snowboarding in an area of steep terrain known as the North Summit Snowfield.