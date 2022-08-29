PRICE REDUCED *WATERFRONT* 12 Acre Estate on the Stillwater River and West Fork River. Approx 1 mile private river frontage. Blue ribbon trout! Elegant Log Lodge in the Beartooth Mtns, plus two add'l cabins, wooden barn facility & metal storage barn. Log lodge 4235sq has 2 indoor kitchens, 3 livings, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, plus large bar, outdoor kitchen & hot tub. Granite counters, wood floors and travertine stone showers. Decks, picture windows and massive stone FP overlooking two gorgeous rivers. Plus add'l 2 bedroom/2 bath cabin 1248sq , AND another 1 bedroom/1 bath cabin 672 sq! All 3 dwellings currently permitted MT Public Accommodations license. Wooden Barn has glass garage doors with dramatic mtn views. Currently seasonally operated as Two Rivers Lodge & Events. Perfect Family Compound or Corporate Retreat. Most furnishings convey. Turnkey private retreat! OWNER/AGENT.
8 Bedroom Home in Nye - $2,999,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
A shooting in downtown Billings over the weekend which apparently started as a road rage incident is now being investigated as a homicide.
Repeated complaints from neighbors about a troubled house on their block of Dorothy Lane in the Billings Heights prompted a rare, personal response from the chief of police.
Dr. Scott Ellner's resignation as CEO of Billings Clinic is effective immediately.
A man is dead and five people were wounded after an apparent standoff at a home near Pryor on Tuesday.
A man who previously pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a student at Montana State University is now accused of raping a child on the Crow Reservation.
Billings police investigate a 3:15 a.m. shooting at Lewis Avenue and Division Street. Officers located a 49 year old man with a gunshot wound …
In an effort to streamline hiring and comply with laws passed in 2021, state officials have proposed amendments to childcare rules that would allow for religious exemptions to routine immunizations for children and staff.
Beginning in April, the Casper Star-Tribune set out on a road trip to ask Wyoming residents their opinions of Rep. Liz Cheney. Here's what some of them had to say.
Kevin Kassis and Lewis Kidd also had mostly positive performances, while Daniel Hardy suffered an injury and Tre Webb got cut.
As Yellowstone County leaders debate the future of management at MetraPark, experts in the field of venue management say the most important element is putting the right people in charge.