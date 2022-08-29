8 Bedroom Home in Nye - $2,999,999

PRICE REDUCED *WATERFRONT* 12 Acre Estate on the Stillwater River and West Fork River. Approx 1 mile private river frontage. Blue ribbon trout! Elegant Log Lodge in the Beartooth Mtns, plus two add'l cabins, wooden barn facility & metal storage barn. Log lodge 4235sq has 2 indoor kitchens, 3 livings, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, plus large bar, outdoor kitchen & hot tub. Granite counters, wood floors and travertine stone showers. Decks, picture windows and massive stone FP overlooking two gorgeous rivers. Plus add'l 2 bedroom/2 bath cabin 1248sq , AND another 1 bedroom/1 bath cabin 672 sq! All 3 dwellings currently permitted MT Public Accommodations license. Wooden Barn has glass garage doors with dramatic mtn views. Currently seasonally operated as Two Rivers Lodge & Events. Perfect Family Compound or Corporate Retreat. Most furnishings convey. Turnkey private retreat! OWNER/AGENT.