With over 3,700 SqFt, 9 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, the possibilities are endless! Previously established as an Assisted Living Community, the property is fully handicap accessible and includes many accessibility additions. Conveniently located in the heart of Roundup, this home is close to many amenities and just 45 minutes to Billings! Don't miss this opportunity!
9 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $305,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Water levels in the Yellowstone River dropped to an historic low last week and after a summer of record heat and water-use restrictions, it's …
Sales were brisk on first day of legal recreational pot in Yellowstone County.
How has the omicron variant impacted case counts? Which areas are the most vaccinated? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
The Bobcats and Bison will play without some key players, but others will/might see the field in Frisco.
A rising crime rate, along with courts slowed by the pandemic, have increased public defenders' caseloads. Management upheaval, low salaries and increasing caseloads have added to turnover and shortages.
Banner Lee Boyd, 44, remains imprisoned on a 10-year sentence for assaulting a Miles City police officer on the night he was kicked out of a bar in July 2018.
On The Hook Towing became the unexpected proprietor of hundreds of enormous butter cubes after the company was called to pick up a downed semi-truck in Sinclair.
Fred Moormeier’s family-owned and operated Dragon Egg Games is a one-stop shop for family game night.
The Billings School District is firming up its plan to remove mask requirements for the start of the second semester, according to a recent ne…
Caldera chronicles: Why drilling the Yellowstone volcano to stop eruptions or generate power is a bad idea
Drilling is often suggested as a means of preventing Yellowstone from erupting. It seems like a reasonable idea, but the volcano doesn’t work that way.