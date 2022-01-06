 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
9 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $305,000

With over 3,700 SqFt, 9 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, the possibilities are endless! Previously established as an Assisted Living Community, the property is fully handicap accessible and includes many accessibility additions. Conveniently located in the heart of Roundup, this home is close to many amenities and just 45 minutes to Billings! Don't miss this opportunity!

