9 French bulldog puppies stolen from LA home as breed continues to be target for theft

LOS ANGELES — Nine French bulldog puppies were stolen from a Los Angeles home Sunday, as the pricey pets continue to be a frequent target for theft, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The owner said he left the nine puppies at his Northridge home with a friend Sunday afternoon, when two masked men entered the residence and stole the dogs, according to an LAPD news release. The thieves were both wearing black ski masks, the victim said, and one wore a purple shirt.

Bulldogs, especially French bulldogs, have soared in popularity in recent years, making them some of the most expensive dogs in the United States, according to reports. The high demand for the dogs has made them more prone to thefts in California and across the country, as they can go for a steep price on the black market.

Perhaps most famously, a pair of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were taken in Hollywood last year during a violent attack on her dog walker.

Breeding of bulldogs, which are known to have many health problems because of inbreeding and face shape, was recently banned in Norway. The decision has sparked further discussion and regulations for the dogs' health internationally, but no changes have been made in the United States.