Trade in trash for a pint in Billings when you join in a downtown-wide Earth Day alleyway clean-up on April 21 from 3 to 4 p.m.

A happy hour follows at 4 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co., 2123 First Ave. N. The annual event is hosted by A&E Design in partnership with the Downtown Billings Alliance, Thirsty Street, Western Security Bank and Big Sky Economic Development.

Teams and individuals are encouraged to come together and celebrate Earth Day by helping clean up our downtown alleyways. Meet at 3 p.m. at A&E Design, 124 N. 29th St., to pick up clean-up supplies provided by Downtown Billings Alliance's BID Team. Participants are also encouraged to come prepared with their own gloves and brooms.

As a thank you for your help, Thirsty Street Brewing Company will host a happy hour for Earth Day helpers at their location after 4 p.m. Pick up your "FREE PINT" ticket at A&E Design after you dispose of the collected trash and drop off supplies. Anyone interested in participating is invited to rally their co-workers and friends and join in on the fun.