A Girl Named Genny, 6 p.m. Thursday, October 10 at Yellowstone Valley Brewing (2123 First Ave. N.). General admission/all ages tickets cost $7 advance/day of.
A Girl Named Genny is based in Rochester, NY. The band incorporates traditional folk instruments to produce a new sound that encompasses several genres and styles. Dynamic instrumentation and upbeat melodies drive this high energy Americana band, however, breaking down sets to create intimate tender moments is always a promise. Their self-titled EP was released April 29th 2017, and most recently the group released their first full-length record in May 2018. They have played all over upstate New York, and toured through the midwest in October of 2018. The band has played with acts such as Driftwood, Upstate, Aqueous, Dirty Blanket, David Mayfield, Folkfaces, The Honey Smugglers, Aaron Lipp, and The Crooked North.