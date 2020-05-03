A salute to nurses

Now, more than ever, healthcare workers deserve recognition and praise for what they do on a daily basis. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been deemed the frontline warriors against the coronavirus disease, risking their own health and time with their families – in some cases having to temporarily live apart from their spouses and children to keep their loved ones safe.

In Yellowstone County, our nurses work tirelessly to care for the individuals whom seek their expertise and assistance. The community has noticed and with the rest of the nation, openly found ways to express appreciation. From lawns decorated with signs thanking nurses for all they do, to local movements calling for residents to howl loudly every evening as a thank you to healthcare staff, there is an enormous sense of gratitude.

“People are heroes all the time and not recognized,” said Tori Taylor, Registered Nurse at Billings Clinic. “It is nice to be acknowledged for the work you do.”

That is the intention of this publication. For the second year in a row, the Billings Gazette wants to highlight these often unsung heroes for their bravery, devotion and determination. Ten nurses, nominated out of hundreds, were selected for their outstanding practice and quality care.