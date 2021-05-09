A Salute to nurses

Nurses have long been viewed as heroic, but it’s been a while since we’ve all at the same time gotten to witness how truly superhuman they are.
As most of us last year were scrambling away from the deadly pandemic, and each other, nurses were charging in.
And, it cost them. Not a few nurses in the country died and many others got sick. There were countless stories of nurses who protected their own families by living alone elsewhere, or sequestering themselves in their own homes. Many nurses traveled to distant states to give other exhausted nurses a break. One public health nurse in McCone County in central Montana worked 230 days without a day off.
And, for too many nurses, and far too many families, a nurse was the only person at the bedside when a patient died.
A Billings Clinic nurse is one of those nurses who had a patient slip away while she was holding her hand. In this case, it wasn’t a COVID patient, but the victim of a bad accident whose family couldn’t be found.
She “went above and beyond to ensure that her patient was not alone during their final moments,” wrote the person who nominated her for the Salute to Nurses honor.
Perhaps saddest of all during the last year is how the deadly COVID virus swept through our most vulnerable population, senior citizens. More than 41% of victims in U.S. were over age 65.
At St. Johns United, a senior living campus in Billings with about 550 residents and 700 staff, Carmen Cox had her hands full keeping everyone safe. Through much of last fall, just as the state was racing to keep on top of the pandemic and the unprecedented vaccination efforts, it seemed like official advice and rules was changing daily.
Cox spent countless hours tracking testing results, answering questions and helping people, often on her day off, said the person who nominated her.
Cox’s success at staying on top of it almost certainly saved lives. St. John’s got through the worst of the pandemic with one of the lowest average case counts anywhere, and one of the highest vaccination rates.
After the hard year we’ve had, it seems woefully insufficient to just say thank-you to nurses. But, thank you, for saving our lives, for holding our hands, for helping us heal, and getting us all back together.