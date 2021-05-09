A Salute to nurses

Nurses have long been viewed as heroic, but it’s been a while since we’ve all at the same time gotten to witness how truly superhuman they are.

As most of us last year were scrambling away from the deadly pandemic, and each other, nurses were charging in.

And, it cost them. Not a few nurses in the country died and many others got sick. There were countless stories of nurses who protected their own families by living alone elsewhere, or sequestering themselves in their own homes. Many nurses traveled to distant states to give other exhausted nurses a break. One public health nurse in McCone County in central Montana worked 230 days without a day off.

And, for too many nurses, and far too many families, a nurse was the only person at the bedside when a patient died.

A Billings Clinic nurse is one of those nurses who had a patient slip away while she was holding her hand. In this case, it wasn’t a COVID patient, but the victim of a bad accident whose family couldn’t be found.

She “went above and beyond to ensure that her patient was not alone during their final moments,” wrote the person who nominated her for the Salute to Nurses honor.