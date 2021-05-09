About the judges

I went to Helena Vocational Technical School for Practical Nursing in 1979. I graduated from MSU Bozeman in 1985 with my BSN. I graduated from University of Wyoming in 2012 with my MS in Nursing Education. I have been a Certified Medical Surgical Nurse. I started out working at Billings Clinic. I have worked in cardiology, orthopedics, neuro, and resource. I later worked at SVH as a telemedicine nurse and relief at Internal Medicine Associates. I started as a faculty member at MSUB in 1990 and became the nursing director in 2011. In my various roles I have had the opportunity to observe nurses in many settings and experiences of life. Nurses are truly caring, kind, hardworking, dedicated professionals. I love being a nurse. One aspect I miss as a nursing director is the hands-on patient care. It is awesome to help patients progress from low points in their lives to coming out on the other side healthier and more aware of how to stay healthy. I also have thoroughly enjoyed working with nursing students, helping them to become great nurses. It is impossible not to go to a medical facility in the Billings area and not encounter graduates from our program who are exemplary in their profession. I believe whether as a nurse or a teacher, we lead by example and I am proud to have been part of the committee reading about all the wonderful things nurses in our community have accomplished. It was very difficult to narrow it down to 10 as all of them deserve to win as just by being a nurse we are all winners.