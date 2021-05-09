About the judges

Susan Floyd MSN RN, Nursing Director, City College MSU Billings
I went to Helena Vocational Technical School for Practical Nursing in 1979. I graduated from MSU Bozeman in 1985 with my BSN. I graduated from University of Wyoming in 2012 with my MS in Nursing Education. I have been a Certified Medical Surgical Nurse. I started out working at Billings Clinic. I have worked in cardiology, orthopedics, neuro, and resource. I later worked at SVH as a telemedicine nurse and relief at Internal Medicine Associates. I started as a faculty member at MSUB in 1990 and became the nursing director in 2011. In my various roles I have had the opportunity to observe nurses in many settings and experiences of life. Nurses are truly caring, kind, hardworking, dedicated professionals. I love being a nurse. One aspect I miss as a nursing director is the hands-on patient care. It is awesome to help patients progress from low points in their lives to coming out on the other side healthier and more aware of how to stay healthy. I also have thoroughly enjoyed working with nursing students, helping them to become great nurses. It is impossible not to go to a medical facility in the Billings area and not encounter graduates from our program who are exemplary in their profession. I believe whether as a nurse or a teacher, we lead by example and I am proud to have been part of the committee reading about all the wonderful things nurses in our community have accomplished. It was very difficult to narrow it down to 10 as all of them deserve to win as just by being a nurse we are all winners.
Dr. Robert Wilmouth, President at Rocky Mountain College
Dr. Robert Wilmouth is the President at Rocky Mountain College, Billings, Montana. He began serving in this position in January 2013. Previously, Dr. Wilmouth served as the Program Director for the Master of Physician Assistant Studies program for four years and as a faculty member for 13 years at RMC. Dr. Wilmouth earned his bachelor’s of arts degree from the University of Notre Dame in psychology and pre-professional studies. Following college, he worked as a marketing representative for the IBM Corporation in the financial branch in Chicago, Illinois. During this time, he also served as a commissioned officer in the Army Reserves Medical Corps. After receiving his doctor of medicine degree from the University of Illinois, he moved to Billings in 1991 and joined the staff of the Billings Clinic as a cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon. At this time, Dr. Wilmouth became an adjunct professor for the RMC Physician Assistant Studies program, a position he held for 17 years. Dr. Wilmouth served in numerous leadership positions while at the Billings Clinic, including Chief of Cardiac Services and Medical Director. Due to illness, Dr. Wilmouth retired from practicing in 2004 and subsequently served as a faculty member for the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and as a board member for the Mountain Pacific Quality Health Foundation. These positions afforded him opportunities to work throughout the country as a consultant for the “Saving 5 Million Lives” campaign, in which he worked with hospital trustees on board engagement through executive communication.
BECKY ANGLIN MSN, RN, RN to BSN Program Coordinator and Health Care Services Department Chair
Becky Anglin MSN, RN is currently the RN to BSN Program Coordinator, Assistant Professor and Healthcare Services Department Chair at MSU-B. Becky graduated from MSU Bozeman in 2007 with her BSN degree and in June 2021 she will graduate with her Doctorate of Nursing Practice in Educational Leadership. She has been in the health care field for the last 18 years and spent 14 of those years as a nurse in various positions. I started out working as a CNA and then advanced to a nurse and charge nurse. I have worked in orthopedics, labor and delivery, long-term care, and youth addiction. For the last 7 years, Becky has been working in nursing education at MSU-B. My love in nursing education has helped many students complete their degree and become caring and compassionate nurses. Even though, I am no longer at the bedside setting making a difference in patients lives, I feel as though I am still playing an active role by educating our nurses. Becky also was named the Year of the Nurse Scholar recipient in January of 2021. It was an honor to be named a recipient and I am very thankful for the recognition. I truly love nursing and am very passionate about helping others fulfill their dream of becoming a nurse.