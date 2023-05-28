Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Every year in Montana, summer weather brings critical fire conditions that can pose significant threats to our communities, infrastructure, and firefighters for days, weeks, or months on end. Though fire is a crucial component of a healthy forest, it can pose a challenge and risk for people who live in fireprone landscapes.

We all have a role to play in preparing for wildfire this summer; doing so reduces the burden on firefighters and protects our homes and families. This plan is designed to equip you with simple, fire-safe practices to help you get Wildfire Ready.

Montana wildland firefighting agencies and your local fire department work hard to respond to fires safely and aggressively, and take every precaution to help protect you and your property from wildland fire. However, the reality is that in a major wildland fire event, there may not be enough fire resources or firefighters to protect every home.

In Montana, it is not a question of if, but rather when the next major wildland fire will occur. Through advanced planning, understanding, and preparation, we can all be partners in creating communities that are prepared for wildfire. The tips on the following pages are designed to create heightened awareness and a safer environment for you, your family, and firefighters.

This publication is brought to you by a partnership between the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) and local media publications.