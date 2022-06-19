 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Achiever: McGimpsey promoted at A&E Design

A&E Design is proud to announce the promotion of Marketing Director, Lindsay McGimpsey (Billings office), to the status of Senior Associate, an equity position in the firm. Through her exceptional leadership, experience, and talent, her contributions continue to enhance the long-term goals and overall success of the firm.

